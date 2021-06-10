42 C
Doha
Friday, June 11, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home DN TV The Round up The Round Up | 10 June 2021
The Round up
By Asha Hussein

The Round Up | 10 June 2021

Top stories dominating the headlines in #Qatar today:

💻 Cyber attacks target Al Jazeera
🦠 Herd immunity expected in Qatar
🇶🇦 Doha featured in Battlefield 2042
☀️Ring of fire to sweep across Earth

-

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:08

The Round Up | 9 June 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: 🇵🇸 Egyptian mediation to enable entry of Qatari aid to Gaza 🇫🇷 #Macronslap trending on Twitter 🌏 100% of transport to go...
Read more
The Round up

The Round Up | 8 June 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Here are the stories you don’t want to miss on #TheRoundUp: 🇵🇸 #SaveSheikhJarrah trends in Qatar as Israel threatens Palestinians 💉 50% of over 16s fully...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:13

The Round Up | 7 June 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: 🇵🇸 Shtayyeh in Qatar to discuss Gaza reconstruction 💉 Paraguay president thanks amir for vaccine donations 🥇 Qatar shooting team secures gold...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:10

The Round Up | 6 June 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on the Round Up today: 🇵🇸 Israeli forces detains prominent activists, journalists 🇶🇦 Qatar refuses Israeli normalisation while occupation in place 👷 54 companies fined...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:57

The Round Up | 3 May 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
The top stories in #Qatar on The Round Up 🇮🇷 Nuclear deal expected in next round of talks #Iran 🇵🇸 Louis Vuitton blasted over Palestinian #Keffiyeh 🕋...
Read more
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
- Advertisment -

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.