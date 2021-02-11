The Round Up 11 February 2021

Stories making headlines in Qatar on #TheRoundUp
Moderna approved for emergency use
Ministry debunks distance learning rumours
Social media users launch #BoycottHighPrices campaign
Sheikh Joaan meets Saudi sports minister
