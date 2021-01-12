The Round Up 12 Jan 2021

🇦🇪Qatar on Abu Dhabi’s COVID-19 green list
🇪🇬@QatariDiar mega project in Egypt to resume
🥛Local products or GCC imports, what will you buy?
🎾@australianopen players test positive
🇦🇪Qatar on Abu Dhabi’s COVID-19 green list
🇪🇬@QatariDiar mega project in Egypt to resume
🥛Local products or GCC imports, what will you buy?
🎾@australianopen players test positive
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.