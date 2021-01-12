18.2 C
Doha
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
The Round up The Round Up 12 Jan 2021
The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up 12 Jan 2021

🇦🇪Qatar on Abu Dhabi’s COVID-19 green list

🇪🇬@QatariDiar mega project in Egypt to resume

🥛Local products or GCC imports, what will you buy?

🎾@australianopen players test positive

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:01:56

The Round Up 11 Jan 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories this Monday: ✈️ 🇸🇦 First Qatar Airways, Saudi Airways passenger planes since 2017 land in Riyadh and Doha 🥋👨‍🏭Anger over former Israeli...
Read more
DN TV
00:02:21

The Round Up 10 Jan 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories this Sunday on #TheRoundUp   🚗 DohaNews in Saudi-Qatar border 🏥 Health card registration urged 🎢 🌳 More fun things to do in Qatar 🏃 Qatar’s fastest...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:58

The Round Up 7 Jan 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories from Qatar on #TheRoundUp today: Qatar’s relations with Iran, Turkey unchanged: FM UAE-Qatar travel, transport to resume ‘within a week’ Former UAE adviser says ‘Qatar...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:06

The Round Up 6 Jan 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories this Wednesday on #TheRoundUp Egyptian Aljazeera contributor detained Full GCC diplomatic relations to be restored Qatari Diar opens $1bn hotel in Cairo ...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:41

The Round Up 5 Jan 2021

Doha News Team - 0
https://youtu.be/GNzj0vuu__E Top stories on #TheRoundUp today Al-Ula declaration signed by GCC leaders Qataris and Saudis celebrate breakthrough online Anti-Qatar song deleted How will end of...
Read more
