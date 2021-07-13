38.2 C
Doha
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
The Round up
By Asha Hussein

The Round Up | 13 July 2021

Top stories on #TheRoundUp today:

✈️ UN aviation body approves Qatar’s request to expand airspace
🇵🇸 Qatar’s envoy returns to Gaza
ℹ️ Travellers returning to Qatar must upload health info on Ehteraz
🎾 Qatar to open region’s biggest padel facility

