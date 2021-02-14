24.1 C
The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up 14 February 2021

Former Bahraini FM criticised for Qatar remarks on Twitter

Saudi-Qatar trade resumes after three-year hiatus

COVID-19 cases exceed 8,000

ATM machines upgraded for new bills

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:01:58

The Round Up 11 February 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Stories making headlines in Qatar on #TheRoundUp​ Moderna approved for emergency use Ministry debunks distance learning rumours Social media users launch #BoycottHighPrices​ campaign Sheikh Joaan...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:07

The Round Up 10 Feb 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Stories making headlines in Qatar on #TheRoundUp​ 🇮🇷Qatar’s strategic location could assist with Iran tensions ❌Analysts slam ‘illogical’ Bahrain invitations  📱Four @HMC_Qatar facilities close to...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:52

The Round Up 9 February 2021

Doha News Team - 0
@HMC_Qatar stops physical consultations amid rising cases Qatar invests in India’s popular TikTok rival app Josh Bayern Munich beat Al Ahly in Club World Cup semi...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:07

The Round Up 8 February 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories making headlines in #Qatar​ on #TheRoundUp​ today: 🚨 Gang that abducted Qatari businessman caught in #Turkey​ 🚴 Restricted #Qatar​ National Sports Day scheduled...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:10

The Round Up 7 Feb 2021

Doha News Team - 0
👇 Top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp today: 🇦🇪 UAE hired US agents to hack Qatari royals ⛓️ Al Jazeera journalist freed at last 🔴 Anti-Qatar journalist...
Read more
