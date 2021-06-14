36 C
The Round up
By Asha Hussein

The Round Up | 14 June 2021

Top stories in Qatar today on #TheRoundUp

❌ Zara face boycotting calls #BoycottZara

👏 Sidra Medicine perform life saving surgery for infant

🦇 Eco-friendly tech could spell end of batteries

🏛️ Qatar to open first publicly-funded Museum

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:02

The Round Up | 13 June 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Here are the stories you don’t want to miss on #TheRoundUp today: 🤝 Qatar to host emergency Arab league meeting on Renaissance Dam 🇮🇷 No...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:10

The Round Up | 10 June 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories dominating the headlines in #Qatar today: 💻 Cyber attacks target Al Jazeera 🦠 Herd immunity expected in Qatar 🇶🇦 Doha featured in Battlefield 2042 ☀️Ring of...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:08

The Round Up | 9 June 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: 🇵🇸 Egyptian mediation to enable entry of Qatari aid to Gaza 🇫🇷 #Macronslap trending on Twitter 🌏 100% of transport to go...
Read more
The Round up

The Round Up | 8 June 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Here are the stories you don’t want to miss on #TheRoundUp: 🇵🇸 #SaveSheikhJarrah trends in Qatar as Israel threatens Palestinians 💉 50% of over 16s fully...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:13

The Round Up | 7 June 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: 🇵🇸 Shtayyeh in Qatar to discuss Gaza reconstruction 💉 Paraguay president thanks amir for vaccine donations 🥇 Qatar shooting team secures gold...
Read more
