The Round Up 15 April 2021

Top stories on #TheRoundUp today:
💰Qatar provides businesses with support to weather pandemic
🦠Quarantine admissions double in March
✈️Exonerated Mumbai couple returns home
🏋️Best time to workout in Ramadan?
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today:
💰Qatar provides businesses with support to weather pandemic
🦠Quarantine admissions double in March
✈️Exonerated Mumbai couple returns home
🏋️Best time to workout in Ramadan?
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.