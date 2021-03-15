The Round Up 15 March 2021

👇Top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp today:
🧐 Egypt “monitoring” Qatar on journey to reconciliation
📈 361% increase in arms import to Qatar during blockade
😷 Drivers face prison for “masking” number plates
🌊Meet Qatar’s native Dugongs!
