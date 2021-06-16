37 C
The Round up
By Asha Hussein

The Round Up | 16 June 2021

Top stories on #TheRoundUp today:
 
🇵🇸 Ceasefire breaks as Israel attacks Gaza
🇾🇪 Houthis agree to mediation talks in Qatar: reports
🥤 Ronaldo’s Coca Cola snub sparks debate on fizzy drinks
♀️ Twitter introduces Arabic feminine grammar

-

