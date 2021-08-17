36 C
Doha
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
The Round up
By Asha Hussein

The Round Up | 17 August 2021

All the top stories in Qatar on Tuesday:

🇦🇫 Qatar FM meets top Taliban leader in Doha

🏦 UK Banker named in anti-Qatar campaign case

✈️ Rights activist Malcolm Bidali leaves Qatar

🎨 Qatar Museums launches new art competition

