Happy Qatar National Day!
By Farah Gomaa

Happy Qatar National Day!

🎊🇶🇦This year’s slogan for Qatar National Day is all about gratitude. To mark this joyous occasion, we asked our audience what they are most grateful for. Check out our latest video to see what they said!🇶🇦🎊

#Qatar #Doha #News #DohaNews #IloveQatar #Qatarlife #Qatarinstagram #dohaqatar #QatarNationalDay #QND #QND2020 #Grateful #Gratitude
#نحمدك_ياذا_العرش #اليوم_الوطني_القطري

-

