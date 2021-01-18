20.2 C
Monday, January 18, 2021
By Doha News Team

The Round Up 17 Jan 2021

The top stories in Qatar today: Australian men finally released from Qatar detention

Egypt and UAE resume flights to Qatar

Vaccine minimum age reduced

Qatar progress in handball world cup

The Round up
Doha News Team - 0
The news making headlines in Qatar on #TheRoundUp this Sunday: Saudi Arabia to reopen its embassy in Qatar Qatar-USA Year of culture 2021 kicks off Dead whale...
The Round up
The Round Up | 14 Jan 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories from Qatar on #TheRoundUp today: 🇰🇷 South Korea seeks Qatar support over seized oil tanker 🇪🇬Egypt-Qatar flights resume following three-year hiatus 💉Second dose of COVID-19...
The Round up
The Round Up 12 Jan 2021

Doha News Team - 0
🇦🇪Qatar on Abu Dhabi’s COVID-19 green list 🇪🇬@QatariDiar mega project in Egypt to resume 🥛Local products or GCC imports, what will you buy? 🎾@australianopen players test positive
The Round up
The Round Up 11 Jan 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories this Monday: ✈️ 🇸🇦 First Qatar Airways, Saudi Airways passenger planes since 2017 land in Riyadh and Doha 🥋👨‍🏭Anger over former Israeli...
DN TV
The Round Up 10 Jan 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories this Sunday on #TheRoundUp   🚗 DohaNews in Saudi-Qatar border 🏥 Health card registration urged 🎢 🌳 More fun things to do in Qatar 🏃 Qatar’s fastest...
