The Round Up 17 March 2021

Here are the top stories in #Qatar today:
Appalling conditions at budget quarantine centres
One year since Covid-19
EEP’s still keeping families apart
Q&A on U.K.-Qatar travel changes
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.