The Round Up | 18 July 2021

The top stories on #TheRoundUp today:
🇦🇫 Afghan, Taliban officials meet in Qatar amid US troop withdrawal
🦠 No Covid-19 deaths in more than a week
🚌 Smart buses to be used for school students’ transport
⚽ Qatar beat Grenada 4-0
The top stories on #TheRoundUp today:
🇦🇫 Afghan, Taliban officials meet in Qatar amid US troop withdrawal
🦠 No Covid-19 deaths in more than a week
🚌 Smart buses to be used for school students’ transport
⚽ Qatar beat Grenada 4-0
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.