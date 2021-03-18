The Round Up 18 March 2021

Top stories on #TheRoundUp today
School attendance dropped to 30%
Baby born with Covid-19 antibodies
How to invest in @QatarBursa
Qatar to get its first eco-floating hotel
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today
School attendance dropped to 30%
Baby born with Covid-19 antibodies
How to invest in @QatarBursa
Qatar to get its first eco-floating hotel
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.