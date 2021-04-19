28.1 C
Doha
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home DN TV The Round up The Round Up 19 April 2021
The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up 19 April 2021

Top stories on #TheRoundUp today:

#Qatar sends condolences to #Egypt after deadly train crash

#Lebanon’s PM Hassan Diab in #Doha

35% of all adults received first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Heartwarming Syrian talent discovered on Qatari show

-

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:01:55

The Round Up 18 April 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Sunday: 🇮🇷 Iran slams GCC for Vienna talks interference 🔓 Omani student accused of spying for Qatar released from UAE prison 💉...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:54

The Round Up 15 April 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: 💰Qatar provides businesses with support to weather pandemic 🦠Quarantine admissions double in March ✈️Exonerated Mumbai couple returns home 🏋️Best time to workout in...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:19

The Round Up 14 April 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Wednesday: 🇺🇸 Biden to withdraw troops from Afghanistan 🇮🇷 Rouhani in call with Qatar’s Amir 🏝️ Indoor and outdoor gathering rules 🌍 Qatar Museums to...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:10

The Round Up 13 April 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Tuesday: 📺 Ooredoo faces backlash over Saudi-owned MBC channels 📋 Draft law approved for mandatory health insurance 💉 Number of infections post-vaccination...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:54

The Round Up 12 April 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in Qatar: Qatar to launch global vaccination drive for refugees New Industrial Area vaccination centre opens Did Saudi Arabia’s MBS spend millions on a fake...
Read more
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
- Advertisment -

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.