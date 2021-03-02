22 C
Doha
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

The Round Up 2 March 2021

By Doha News Team

-

Top stories in Qatar on #TheRoundUp

⚠️’Misguided’ speculations over Tamim-MBS call

👨‍⚕️@PHCCQatar frontliners protest over changes at work

🚘Drive-thru vaccination centre opens @MophQatar

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Qatar Total Open secures first-round tennis winners

Hala Abdallah - 0
Azarenka, Muguruza, and Ostapenko are among the Qatar Total Open 2021 tennis tournament’s opening-round winners. The long-awaited Qatar Total Open 2021 tennis tournament officially concluded...
Read more
COVID-19

‘Burnt out’ frontliners rally against sudden change in PHCC work hours

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
PHCC announced changes in working hours across all its clinics, sparking backlash from doctors and other frontline workers. Hundreds of essential workers have signed a...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Qatar’s ‘Little Hearts’ project saves 15 children in Indonesia

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The project aims to save the lives of 40 children to help them kickstart a new life. The “Little Hearts” project in Indonesia has saved...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Cat on a plane: Feline flyer triggers havoc onboard Doha-bound flight

Farah AlSharif - 0
A cat found its way onto a flight from Khartoum to Doha and was only noticed 30 minutes after the flight had taken off. A...

Student scammed for QR 6,000 while ordering pizza online

News

Msheireb Doha Downtown responds to backlash over restroom sign

News

‘No restrictions’ on bikinis for beach volleyball in Qatar

Sports

Beef between delivery giants Snoonu, GoRafeeq

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.