Thursday, September 2, 2021
By Asha Hussein

The Round Up | 2 September 2021

All the top stories in Qatar today on #TheRoundUp
 
🤝 Qatar FM meets with UK’s Dominic Raab
 
🇵🇸 UN sec-gen thanks Qatar for Gaza aid
 
⚫ Kenyan security guards in fatal crash
 
⚽ FIFA Arab Cup taster for World Cup

The Round up
00:02:01

The Round Up | 1 September 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today   🇦🇫 Taliban says gov. formation in final stages   🩺 Qatar Charity bolsters Syria women’s hospital with new equipment   🥚 Eat Just’s new...
The Round up
00:01:55

The Round Up | 30 August 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
All the top stories in Qatar explained on #TheRoundUp 👏 40 Qatari women submit nominations for Shura elections 🇶🇦 Doha News in exclusive interview with Lolwah...
The Round up
00:01:52

The Round Up | 25 August 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
The stories making headlines on #TheRoundUp this Wednesday:   🇦🇫 Secret meeting between CIA and Taliban “set up by Qatar”   💉 Qatar approves of third Covid-19 for...
The Round up
00:02:03

The Round Up | 24 August 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
On #TheRoundUp today: 🔴 Taliban warns of ‘consequences ✈️ Red travel list updated 🎬 DFI films go to Venice 🏓 Qatar Sports Club win silver at Arab Club...
The Round up
00:02:11

The Round Up | 23 August 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Here’s the stories making headlines on #TheRoundUp this Monday: 🇦🇫 Qatar FM comments on Afghanistan to US media 🇵🇸 Hamas vows to continue Gaza border protests 💉...
