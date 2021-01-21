The Round Up 21 Jan 2021

Top stories on today’s #TheRoundUp
Majority of Qatar residents to stick to local produce
Criticism over ‘slow paced’ vaccination campaign
@Mowasalatqatar to vaccinate all drivers
#UAE to resume flights to Doha
Top stories on today’s #TheRoundUp
Majority of Qatar residents to stick to local produce
Criticism over ‘slow paced’ vaccination campaign
@Mowasalatqatar to vaccinate all drivers
#UAE to resume flights to Doha
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.