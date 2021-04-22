The Round Up 22 April 2021

Top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp today
PSG’s al-Kheleifi appointed head of ECA
400 #COVID19 deaths in Qatar
Quarantine updates
World Earth Day
Top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp today
PSG’s al-Kheleifi appointed head of ECA
400 #COVID19 deaths in Qatar
Quarantine updates
World Earth Day
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.