Thursday, April 22, 2021
The Round Up 22 April 2021
The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up 22 April 2021

Top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp today

PSG’s al-Kheleifi appointed head of ECA

400 #COVID19 deaths in Qatar

Quarantine updates

World Earth Day

The Round up
00:02:01

The Round Up 21 April 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: 🇦🇫 Taliban refuse to attend Istanbul meeting 🎤 Qatari poet targeted for UAE trip 👩‍💻 Qatar to empower Afghan women to join...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:26

The Round Up 20 April 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Tuesday:  Iran nuclear deal talks move to drafting stage   Qatar Charity pledges $1 million to UNHCR  Studies reveal new information about Covid-19...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:17

The Round Up 19 April 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: #Qatar sends condolences to #Egypt after deadly train crash #Lebanon’s PM Hassan Diab in #Doha 35% of all adults received first...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:55

The Round Up 18 April 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Sunday: 🇮🇷 Iran slams GCC for Vienna talks interference 🔓 Omani student accused of spying for Qatar released from UAE prison 💉...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:54

The Round Up 15 April 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: 💰Qatar provides businesses with support to weather pandemic 🦠Quarantine admissions double in March ✈️Exonerated Mumbai couple returns home 🏋️Best time to workout in...
Read more
