The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up 22 Dec 2020

The top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp today:
 
💉 Qatar among first Arab countries to receive @Pfizer – @ioNTech vaccine
🛴 Outrage over anti-Qatar Israeli investor behind FENIX e-scooters
🇬🇧 New travel guidelines for travellers from the UK
Vintage car exhibition National Museum of Qatar
 
 
