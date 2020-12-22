The Round Up 22 Dec 2020

The top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp today:
💉 Qatar among first Arab countries to receive @Pfizer – @ioNTech vaccine
🛴 Outrage over anti-Qatar Israeli investor behind FENIX e-scooters
🇬🇧 New travel guidelines for travellers from the UK
Vintage car exhibition National Museum of Qatar
Hamad International Airport Qatar Airways @وزارة الصحة العامة – Ministry of Public Health
#News #QatarNews #DohaNews #GCC #vaccine #Qatar #covid #exhibition #pfizer #national #museum #cars #vintage #scooters #fenix