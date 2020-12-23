19.8 C
Doha
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

The Round Up 23 Dec 2020

By Doha News Team

-

The Round up

In case you missed it, here are the top stories on The Round Up in Qatar today:
🦠 First #Covid vaccine administered in Qatar
:thinking_face: Experts question Bahrain’s motives in push for talks over territorial waters
:handshake: Google, Microsoft join fight against NSO

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

GCC reconciliation talks ‘only between Qatar and Saudi Arabia’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
More hopeful details emerge as Doha-Riyadh seem to be heading towards a possible agreement that would end the three-year-long crisis. Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed...
Read more
Top Stories

Microsoft, Google join legal fight against Israeli spyware following Al Jazeera hacking operation

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The tech giants’ involvement in the legal battle began amid reports of the Israeli company hacking the phones of over 30 Al Jazeera journalists. Microsoft...
Read more
In The Classroom

What makes Belgravia High School the ideal choice for your child’s future?

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Looking for a good school for your children? Check out Belgravia High School in Qatar. Belgravia High School is a British school in Doha offering...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

UAE Crown Prince and Banque Havilland ‘planned Qatar’s economic downfall’

Sana Hussain - 0
Direct links established between Mohammed Bin Zayed and the Luxembourg-based private bank in a Bloomberg report.  The emergence of direct links between Mohammed bin Zayed,...

Mahaseel festival opens on Wednesday in Katara 

Events

Australians detained in Qatar ‘moved to deportation centre’

Top Stories

Qatar National Day 2020 – five things to do

News

Doha News Investigation: The Israeli company behind some of Qatar’s new...

DN Special Reports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.