The Round Up | 24 June 2021

All the top stories in Qatar on #TheRoundUp
🇪🇬 Egypt appoints ambassador to Doha
♀️ Sheikha Hind says work systems must change
➡️ The tech used to fend off lockdown in Qatar
🩸 HMC make urgent plea for blood donations
All the top stories in Qatar on #TheRoundUp
🇪🇬 Egypt appoints ambassador to Doha
♀️ Sheikha Hind says work systems must change
➡️ The tech used to fend off lockdown in Qatar
🩸 HMC make urgent plea for blood donations
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.