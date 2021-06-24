37.6 C
Doha
Friday, June 25, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home DN TV The Round up The Round Up | 24 June 2021
The Round up
By Asha Hussein

The Round Up | 24 June 2021

All the top stories in Qatar on #TheRoundUp

🇪🇬 Egypt appoints ambassador to Doha

♀️ Sheikha Hind says work systems must change

➡️ The tech used to fend off lockdown in Qatar

🩸 HMC make urgent plea for blood donations

-

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:14

The Round Up | 23 June 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp 🎞️ Controversy erupts over screening of UAE-funded anti-Qatar film 🇵🇰 #Pakistan to receive 1 million #Covid19 vaccine doses from #Qatar 💉 Doha opens...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:17

The Round Up | 22 June 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: 🔍 Rights group urges probe into Emirati dissident’s death 🇵🇸 Hamas accuses Israel of blackmail for withholding aid 🇦🇪 UAE-funded film faces...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:09

The Round Up | 21 June 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: 🇵🇸 UN to mediate transfer of Qatari aid to Gaza ⚽ Norway votes against boycotting Qatar World Cup 2022 💪 Qatar celebrates...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:10

The Round Up | 20 June 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Here are the stories making headlines in Qatar on #TheRoundUp this Sunday: 🇦🇪 Emirati dissident Alaa AlSiddiq dies in car crash 🇮🇷 Amir congratulates new Iranian...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:19

The Round Up | 17 June 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: 🇮🇷 GCC wants in on Iran nuclear talks 🚨 New York thief arrested after crashing stolen Qatar consulate car 🩺 Qatar’s health...
Read more
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
- Advertisment -

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.