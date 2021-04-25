The Round Up 25 April 2021

Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Sunday
🦠 More children in Qatar infected with Covid-19
⚠️ Qatar slams Israeli violence against Palestinians
🌱 Qatar to join four countries in achieving net-zero emissions
🌕 Supermoon visible on Monday
Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Sunday
🦠 More children in Qatar infected with Covid-19
⚠️ Qatar slams Israeli violence against Palestinians
🌱 Qatar to join four countries in achieving net-zero emissions
🌕 Supermoon visible on Monday
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.