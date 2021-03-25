26.2 C
Doha
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home DN TV The Round up The Round Up 25 March 2021
The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up 25 March 2021

Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Thursday:

#Norway protests #Qatar 2022

Qatar imposes new #Covid-19 restrictions

#Pfizer announces first safety tests for new Covid pill

Qatar beats #Luxembourg at #European qualifier match

-

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:19

The Round Up 24 March 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: ⚽ #Dutch #football federation says won’t boycott Qatar #2022 @KNVB 🇦🇫 Afghan president @ashrafghani to propose election in six months 🌱#Doha invests...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:43

The Round Up 23 March 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Tuesday: #Qatar expresses support for #Saudi proposal in #Yemen 80% of #school staff vaccinated Qatar takes home second place at...
Read more
The Round up
00:00:00

The Round Up 22 March 2021

Doha News Team - 0
The top stories in Doha on #TheRoundUp: 🏗️ @Amnesty presses Qatar on labour reforms @ILOQatar @AmnestyMENA 💉 18% of adult population vaccinated @MophQatar 🐕 Does Qatar have...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:15

The Round Up 21 March 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today:  Qatar’s historic new labour reforms finally come into effect @ILOQatar  Investigation opens after mother exposes sexual abuse at nursery  Qatar spokesperson slams...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:45

The Round Up 18 March 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today School attendance dropped to 30% Baby born with Covid-19 antibodies  How to invest in @QatarBursa Qatar to get its first eco-floating...
Read more
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
- Advertisment -

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.