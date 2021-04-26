The Round Up 26 April 2021

Top stories on #TheRoundUp today:
Iran’s FM meets Amir Tamim during Doha visit
Qatar condoles Iraq after deadly hospital fire
More than 500,000 now fully vaccinated in Qatar
Two women honoured for saving lives
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today:
Iran’s FM meets Amir Tamim during Doha visit
Qatar condoles Iraq after deadly hospital fire
More than 500,000 now fully vaccinated in Qatar
Two women honoured for saving lives
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.