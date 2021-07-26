35 C
Doha
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home DN TV The Round up The Round Up | 26 July 2021
The Round up
By Asha Hussein

The Round Up | 26 July 2021

Top stories on #TheRoundUp today:

:🇮🇷 Qatar’s FM meets Iran’s president-elect Raisi

📺 Al Jazeera offices stormed in Tunisia

✈️ Interactive guide launched for travellers visiting Qatar

⚽ Akram Afif leaves social media for ‘personal reasons’

-

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:15

The Round Up | 25 July 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
The stories you don’t want to miss on #TheRoundUp this Sunday: 🔴 Rights groups slam NSO Group accusations against Qatar 👉 Al Udeid military base to...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:09

The Round Up | 22 July 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
All the top stories in Qatar on The Round Up: 🔎 Pegasus spyware targeted Nasser Al-Khelaifi 🇾🇪 Amir donates $100m to Yemen 🦠 Covid ICU numbers drop...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:38

The Round Up | 18 July 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
The top stories on #TheRoundUp today: 🇦🇫 Afghan, Taliban officials meet in Qatar amid US troop withdrawal 🦠 No Covid-19 deaths in more than a week 🚌...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:20

The Round Up | 15 July 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: ⚠️ British NGO highlights ‘migrant worker abuse at World Cup hotels’ 🇵🇸 Al Rayyan SC faces backlash for new contract with...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:20

The Round Up | 14 July 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: 🔴 Qatar condoles Iraq for Covid-19 hospital fire ✈️ Pre-registration ‘optional’ for QID holders 🦠 Mesaieed hospital discharges last Covid patient ⚽ Almoez...
Read more
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
- Advertisment -

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.