29.3 C
Doha
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

The Round Up 27 April 2021

By Doha News Team

-

The Round up
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today
Saudi monarch invites Amir to neighboring kingdom
Mandatory quarantine for 6 countries announced
Scholar Yusuf al-Qaradawi faces deteriorating health
New Cameras to catch phone and seatbelt violation
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Qatar finalises tournament fixtures for ‘historic’ FIFA Arab Cup 2021

Hala Abdallah - 0
The qualifying matches for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 have been decided. Qatar hosted its first FIFA Arab Cup 2021 draw on Tuesday, bringing together...
Read more
Politics

King Salman invites Qatar’s Amir to visit Saudi kingdom

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Both countries have worked towards restoring diplomatic ties since the Al-Ula Declaration earlier this year. Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a written...
Read more
COVID-19

Qatar imposes mandatory quarantine for six countries as India crisis causes alarm

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar's ministry of health imposes further travel restrictions to curb the virus.  Those travelling back to Qatar from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.