The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up 27 Jan 2021

Today’s top stories on #TheRoundUp

Qatar’s healthcare system top in Arab world

First elderly wellness clinic

Police captain drowns

Rules for this year’s sports day

The Round up
The Round Up 26 Jan 2021

Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: Doha ranks second safest city worldwide 300% more smokers want to quit in Qatar Motorsports season starts Qatar handball team beats Argentina
The Round up
The Round Up 25 January 2021

Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Monday ❌ Rumours about @Aljazeera’s change in #Egypt coverage debunked #Jan25 🕌How much does it cost to run #Qatar’s mosques? 📚@qatarairways ​raises...
The Round up
The Round Up 24 Jan 2021

Stories making headlines in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp today Will a second wave of COVID-19 hit Qatar? New clinic to help you quit smoking Strict measures planned for...
The Round up
The Round Up 21 Jan 2021

Top stories on today’s #TheRoundUp Majority of Qatar residents to stick to local produce Criticism over ‘slow paced’ vaccination campaign @Mowasalatqatar to vaccinate all drivers #UAE to resume...
The Round up
The Round Up 20 Jan 2021

Bahrain blocks Qatari family from entering Iran’s Javad Zarif welcomes Qatar FM’s call for regional talks Authorities take on country’s stray dogs Sainsburys to open first branch...
