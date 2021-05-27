The Round Up | 27 May 2021

Top stories on The Round Up today:
Qatar extends prohibited summertime working hours
Amir pledges $500mn to rebuild Gaza
Officials address anger over ‘vaccination freedoms’
Venus set to light up sky this weekend
Top stories on The Round Up today:
Qatar extends prohibited summertime working hours
Amir pledges $500mn to rebuild Gaza
Officials address anger over ‘vaccination freedoms’
Venus set to light up sky this weekend
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.