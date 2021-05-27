37 C
The Round up
By Asha Hussein

The Round Up | 27 May 2021

Top stories on The Round Up today:

Qatar extends prohibited summertime working hours

Amir pledges $500mn to rebuild Gaza

Officials address anger over ‘vaccination freedoms’

Venus set to light up sky this weekend

