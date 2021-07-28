42.6 C
The Round up
By Asha Hussein

The Round Up | 28 July 2021

Top stories on #TheRoundUp today:
Qatar’s former PM says phone has been monitored for years

School registration to begin in August

Cat app can tell what mood your feline friend is in

Tottenham defender signs with Qatar’s Al-Duhail

