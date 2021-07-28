The Round Up | 28 July 2021

Top stories on #TheRoundUp today:
Qatar’s former PM says phone has been monitored for years
School registration to begin in August
Cat app can tell what mood your feline friend is in
Tottenham defender signs with Qatar’s Al-Duhail
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today:
Qatar’s former PM says phone has been monitored for years
School registration to begin in August
Cat app can tell what mood your feline friend is in
Tottenham defender signs with Qatar’s Al-Duhail
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.