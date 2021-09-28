36 C
The Round up
By Asha Hussein

The Round Up | 28 September 2021

The top stories in Qatar

❌ Fake ‘Host a Fan’ conditions debunked by SC

✈️Qatar Airways reveals massive financial loss report

🥫 Ansar Gallery places free food checkpoint in stores

🏍️Dozens of drivers to race in Qatar International Baja

