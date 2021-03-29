The Round Up 29 March 2021

Top stories in #Qatar today:
@HRW highlights women’s issues in Qatar
@Qatar_Olympic to tackle gender inequality in sports
Israeli-funded @Fenix_MENA scooters still in Qatar despite public outrage
@Microsoft surveys Qatar businesses
Top stories in #Qatar today:
Israeli-funded @Fenix_MENA scooters still in Qatar despite public outrage
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.