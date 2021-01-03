18.3 C
Doha
Sunday, January 3, 2021
The Round Up 3 Jan 2021

By Doha News Team

-

The Round up

Top stories in #Qatar on today’s #TheRoundUp

💉 Officials say more COVID-19 vaccines are on their way

🇶🇦 🔝 Qatar ranks in top 10 of countries people want to move to

🇸🇴 👨🏽‍⚕️ @QRCS sends doctors to Somalia

🏖 Three new beach resorts to be built

Second COVID-19 vaccine shipment to arrive “as soon as possible”

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Measures are being taken to ensure that everyone will be vaccinated by the end of this year. Shortly after the first phase of the Covid-19...
Qatar Olympic Committee announces 2021 sports calendar

Hala Abdallah - 0
63 events planned for this year, here’s all you need to know. The sport calendar for 2021 has been packed with some 63 events ,...
QNL eases entry restrictions and extends opening hours

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Attention Bookworms! Now, you have more time to read your favorite books at Qatar’s biggest and most beautiful library. With Covid-19 numbers steadily decreasing in...
Calling all beach lovers: Three new resorts to open in Qatar

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Following an increase in demand for local holiday destinations due travel restrictions, the government announces plans to build three new beach resorts. Most people in...

Get lost in nature! New park opens with an exciting maze

Will the 2030 Asian Games come to Doha?

COVID-19 update in Qatar and the new variant

Doha condemns deadly explosion at Yemen’s airport

