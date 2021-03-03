23.3 C
Doha
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home DN TV The Round up The Round Up 3 March 2021
The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up 3 March 2021

Top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp:

⚠️ Dutch authorities postpone trade mission @NLinQatar
📱 New labour law @WhatsApp service
💉 Over 70s vaccination rate @MophQatar
🦌 World Wildlife Day

 

-

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:07

The Round Up 1 March 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in Qatar on #TheRoundUp 🇩🇪German officials slam ’non-transparent’ Olympics bid 💰What could the VAT tax look for you? 🎢Qatar’s first indoor amusement park 📺Top 10 @Netflix...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:03

The Round Up 28 Feb 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in Qatar on #TheRoundUp​ 🤝Qatar FM meets European ambassadors for nuclear deal ❌Israeli journalist triggers Twitter storm for anti-Qatar criticism 😼Flying feline causes...
Read more
The Round up

The Round Up 25 Feb 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in Qatar on #TheRoundUp 🇧🇭Bahrain sends envoy to deliver an official talks invite 🏠Quarantine policies for children of vaccinated parents 👸The ‘princess’, the footballer and...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:20

The Round Up 24 Feb 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Stories making headlines in Qatar today on #TheRoundUp​ 📃 The @Guardian accused of “misleading” report ⚠️ Doha News special report on Qatar orphanage 📱 @AJEnglish...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:11

The Round Up 23 Feb 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp​ today: 🇦🇪 #UAE​, #Qatar​ delegates meet for first time since reconciliation in #Kuwait​ ❌ @UNESCO dismisses news of @Moezali_ ’s...
Read more
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
- Advertisment -

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.