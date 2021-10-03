34 C
By Asha Hussein

The Round Up | 3 October 2021

The stories making headlines on #TheRoundUp this Sunday:

63.5% voter turnout for Shura Council elections

QAYONN urges boycott of Expo Dubai Marine activists clean

Qatar’s waters Ahmed Al Amri wins 2021 Redbull Car Drift

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:01:51

The Round Up | 30 September 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
The stories making headlines on #TheRoundUp this Thursday: ❌ US, Qatar slap sanctions on Hezbollah financing network 😷 Qatar eases Covid-19 restrictions 🚯 Ecopreneur Kim Wyatt details...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:58

The Round Up | 29 September 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today Top US official slams failed Afghanistan withdrawal Hong Kong temporarily bans Qatar Airways flights from Doha Sheikha Asma becomes first woman to...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:51

The Round Up | 28 September 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
The top stories in Qatar ❌ Fake ‘Host a Fan’ conditions debunked by SC ✈️Qatar Airways reveals massive financial loss report 🥫 Ansar Gallery places free food...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:59

The Round Up | 27 September 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: 🇧🇭 Bahrain accuses Al Jazeera of ‘smear campaign’ 🦠 Less than 50 daily Covid-19 cases recorded 🍟 McFake: McDonalds warns against scam...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:01

The Round Up | 26 September 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
The stories making headlines on #TheRoundUp this Sunday: 🇪🇺 EU officials praise Qatar for ‘positive’ labour reforms 🗳️ Qatar's FM says election laws could change for...
Read more
