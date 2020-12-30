22.3 C
Doha
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up 30 Dec 2020

The top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp today:

#Qatar Schools increase attendance to 50% Capacity @MOPHQatar @Qatar_edu

3 more stadiums to be opened in 2021 and #FIFA #world cup Mascot announced in February @roadto2022

#Afghan Ambassador dies in #Qatar Qatar charity offers Quran lessons for children of Asian expats @qcharity

