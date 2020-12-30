The Round Up 30 Dec 2020

The top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp today:
#Qatar Schools increase attendance to 50% Capacity @MOPHQatar @Qatar_edu
3 more stadiums to be opened in 2021 and #FIFA #world cup Mascot announced in February @roadto2022
#Afghan Ambassador dies in #Qatar Qatar charity offers Quran lessons for children of Asian expats @qcharity
Want more from Doha News? Website: www.dohanews.co Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dohanews Twitter: https://twitter.com/dohanews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dohanews/