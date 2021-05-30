The Round Up | 30 May 2021

The top stories in Qatar on The Round Up:
🇶🇦 Qatar FM stands against Bashar A-Assad
🇬🇧 Brit sues UAE over Qatar jersey
❌ QAYON urges football teams to boycott Puma
🇧🇩 PSG helps refugees get on the pitch
The top stories in Qatar on The Round Up:
🇶🇦 Qatar FM stands against Bashar A-Assad
🇬🇧 Brit sues UAE over Qatar jersey
❌ QAYON urges football teams to boycott Puma
🇧🇩 PSG helps refugees get on the pitch
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.