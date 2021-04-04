21 C
Doha
Sunday, April 4, 2021
The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up 4 April 2021

Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Sunday:

#Qatar stands with #Jordan after foiled coup

US, Iran set to take part in indirect talks

Qatar’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 300

Astronomers predict start date for Ramadan

