The Round Up 5 April 2021

Top stories in Qatar on The Round Up:
Afghan president to propose peace roadmap
Halting of travel PCR tests raises concerns
Private healthcare workers sent to boost public sector
QC launches 5% donation initiative for businesses
Top stories in Qatar on The Round Up:
Afghan president to propose peace roadmap
Halting of travel PCR tests raises concerns
Private healthcare workers sent to boost public sector
QC launches 5% donation initiative for businesses
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.