The Round Up | 5 August 2021

All the top stories in Qatar today:
🎞 The Misfits producer receives death threats
💉 WHO calls for vaccine equity
🙏 QRCS provide helping hand to Afghan schools
🏐 #TeamQatar rock Tokyo Olympics 2020
All the top stories in Qatar today:
🎞 The Misfits producer receives death threats
💉 WHO calls for vaccine equity
🙏 QRCS provide helping hand to Afghan schools
🏐 #TeamQatar rock Tokyo Olympics 2020
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.