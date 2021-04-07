26.1 C
Doha
Thursday, April 8, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home DN TV The Round up The Round Up 6 April 2021
The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up 6 April 2021

Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Tuesday

 Intra-Afghan peace talks in Qatar see progress

 Greek statue causes stir online

 Second lockdown imminent, sources say

 Qatar Airways operates world’s first fully vaccinated flight

-

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:01:52

The Round Up 7 April 2021

Mohammed Elshamy - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Wednesday:   🇮🇷 Iran, US agree on path to nuclear deal 🦠 Qatar marks highest daily Covid-19 death toll 🧠 Could Covid-19 have...
Read more
The Round up

The Round Up 5 April 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in Qatar on The Round Up: Afghan president to propose peace roadmap Halting of travel PCR tests raises concerns Private healthcare workers sent to boost...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:08

The Round Up 4 April 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Sunday: #Qatar stands with #Jordan after foiled coup US, Iran set to take part in indirect talks Qatar’s COVID-19 death...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:19

The Round Up 1 April 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Thursday: 🏥 Private health care clinics to close 💉 Pfizer reveals Covid-19 vaccines effective for children ✈️ New travel digital passport to...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:20

The Round Up 31 March 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: Qatar pledges $100 million humanitarian aid to Syria Dangerous levels of crowding at QNCC sparks outrage Young violinist wins regional music award Qatar’s...
Read more
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
- Advertisment -

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.