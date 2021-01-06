22.3 C
Doha
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up 6 Jan 2021

Top stories this Wednesday on #TheRoundUp
🚨 Egyptian Aljazeera contributor detained
🤝 Full GCC diplomatic relations to be restored
🏨 Qatari Diar opens $1bn hotel in Cairo
✈️ 🚗 Travelling in the Gulf?

-

