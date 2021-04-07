The Round Up 7 April 2021

Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Wednesday:
🇮🇷 Iran, US agree on path to nuclear deal
🦠 Qatar marks highest daily Covid-19 death toll
🧠 Could Covid-19 have a long-term impact on mental health?
🤲 Time to prepare for Ramadan!
