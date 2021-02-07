23.1 C
Doha
Sunday, February 7, 2021
The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up 7 Feb 2021

👇 Top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp today:
🇦🇪 UAE hired US agents to hack Qatari royals
⛓️ Al Jazeera journalist freed at last
🔴 Anti-Qatar journalist sparks outrage on local TV
⚽ FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals!

-

