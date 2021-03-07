21.1 C
Doha
Sunday, March 7, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home DN TV The Round up The Round Up 7 March 2021
The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up 7 March 2021

👇 Top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp today:

🇾🇪 Yemen FM arrives in Doha to restore ties
🚌 School fees increase capped at 2%
🤼 Qatar remains committed to 2032 Olympics
🎾 All the latest tennis updates

-

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:06

The Round Up 4 March 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in Qatar on #TheRoundUp: 🇪🇬 #Qatar, #Egypt say relations ’warming after three-year split 💉 @Qatar_Edu ramps up staff measures with strict vaccination rules 🐑 90,000...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:02

The Round Up 3 March 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp: ⚠️ Dutch authorities postpone trade mission @NLinQatar 📱 New labour law @WhatsApp service 💉 Over 70s vaccination rate @MophQatar 🦌 World Wildlife...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:07

The Round Up 1 March 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in Qatar on #TheRoundUp 🇩🇪German officials slam ’non-transparent’ Olympics bid 💰What could the VAT tax look for you? 🎢Qatar’s first indoor amusement park 📺Top 10 @Netflix...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:03

The Round Up 28 Feb 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in Qatar on #TheRoundUp​ 🤝Qatar FM meets European ambassadors for nuclear deal ❌Israeli journalist triggers Twitter storm for anti-Qatar criticism 😼Flying feline causes...
Read more
The Round up

The Round Up 25 Feb 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in Qatar on #TheRoundUp 🇧🇭Bahrain sends envoy to deliver an official talks invite 🏠Quarantine policies for children of vaccinated parents 👸The ‘princess’, the footballer and...
Read more
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
- Advertisment -

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.