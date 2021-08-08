40 C
The Round up
By Asha Hussein

The Round Up | 8 August 2021

Here are the headlines on #TheRoundUp this Sunday:

🥇 Team Qatar returns from Tokyo as heroes
⚫ Tragic road accident kills family travelling to Qatar
⛑️ Qatar steps in to help poison victims in Kosovo
⚽ Could Messi be heading to PSG?

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:00

The Round Up | 5 August 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
All the top stories in Qatar today: 🎞 The Misfits producer receives death threats 💉 WHO calls for vaccine equity 🙏 QRCS provide helping hand to Afghan...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:20

The Round Up | 4 August 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today 🇱🇧 Qatar’s community remembers devastating Beirut blast one year on 🇸🇦 Saudi FM says Doha-Riyadh ties ‘very good’ ✈️ Green, yellow, red...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:17

The Round Up | 3 August 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Here are the headlines on #TheRoundUp this Tuesday: 🦠 Delta Covid-19 variant reported in Qatar 🗳️ New Shura Council elections platform introduced 🇱🇧 Qatar sends thousands of...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:20

The Round Up | 2 August 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today 🥇 Long-term friends Tamberi-Barshim awe at Olympics 🚫 Foreign interference? Mysterious Shura election hashtag ‘trends’ on Twitter 🇦🇪 Emirati The Misfits film...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:19

The Round Up | 1 August 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top headlines on #TheRoundUp this Sunday: 🔴 Al Jazeera goes live in Cairo for first time in 8 years 🇹🇷 Qatar sends Lekhwiya search and rescue...
Read more
