19.2 C
Doha
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
The Round Up 9 February 2021
The Round up
By Doha News Team

The Round Up 9 February 2021

@HMC_Qatar stops physical consultations amid rising cases

Qatar invests in India’s popular TikTok rival app Josh

Bayern Munich beat Al Ahly in Club World Cup semi final

Sheikh @TamimbinHamad Al Thani gets active on Sports Day

-

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:07

The Round Up 8 February 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories making headlines in #Qatar​ on #TheRoundUp​ today: 🚨 Gang that abducted Qatari businessman caught in #Turkey​ 🚴 Restricted #Qatar​ National Sports Day scheduled...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:10

The Round Up 7 Feb 2021

Doha News Team - 0
👇 Top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp today: 🇦🇪 UAE hired US agents to hack Qatari royals ⛓️ Al Jazeera journalist freed at last 🔴 Anti-Qatar journalist...
Read more
News

The Round Up 4 Feb 2021

Doha News Team - 0
The top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp this Thursday: Australia still waiting for report on airport incident How will the new COVID measures impact you Professor who...
Read more
The Round up

The Round Up 3 February 2021

Doha News Team - 0
The headlines in #Qatar today in #TheRoundUp Fugitive who murdered two brothers arrested by police @Mediapart reveal the UAE’s anti-Qatar smear campaign it’s about to get...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:01

The Round Up 2 February 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories from Qatar on #TheRoundUp today ⚽ @FIFAWorldCup hospitality packages rake in millions within 24 hours 🤼 National Sports Day organisers announce restrictions as COVID...
Read more
