The main stories making headlines in #Qatar on Monday: #Trump advisor Jared Kushner to visit Saudi and Qatar as hopes for a deal rise @mophqatar suspend an exhibition in Doha for violating Covid rules Qatar’s @eaa_foundation helps school children in Somalia Want more from Doha News?

Website: www.dohanews.co

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dohanews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dohanews



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dohanews/