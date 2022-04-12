The Roundup | 12 April 2022

Top stories on #TheRoundup today:
Russia launches third attack on Qatar-operated port in Ukraine
Iran, Qatar sign agreements
Fortnum & Mason to open in Qatar
PSG denies claims of being sold
